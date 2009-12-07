MYSORE: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) leader Dr T Krishnamurthy died at his residence in Kuvempunagar in the wee hours of Sunday.

Krishnamurthy(64) was suffering from cancer. He was a physician and had served as district health officer in Mandya and other parts of the state. He was also the secretary of the Banumaiah Educational Institutions and had served jail term during the Emergency declared in 1975. MLA and Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister SA Ramdas visited Krishnamurthy's house and paid tribute to the departed soul. During his recent visit to the city, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had also visited the RSS leader at hospital.

State BJP president Sadananda Gowda condoled the death.

Mugalihal declared cholera-hit

BELGAUM: Following the death of a seventy eight-yearold- woman due to dehydration last week, the district administration has declared Mugalihal and its surrounding villages in Savadatti taluk as cholera-hit and has dispatched special medical teams. People of Mugalihal village suffered from diarrhoea last Tuesday and Wednesday. The medical report attributed it to contaminated water.