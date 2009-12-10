MADIKERI: Forecasting the impact of the Congress-JD(S) alliance, state BJP president DV Sadananda Gowda said that the tie-up will spoil both the parties, and the BJP has overcome this sort of an alliance long ago.

En route to Gonikoppa to take part in the party workers meet, he told reporters on Wednesday that so far the alliance between the Congress and JD(S) was behind the screen, in the MLC polls it was made public.

He expressed confidence that of the 23 seats, the BJP will win around 15 including Kodagu (as two seats were already declared unanimously).

Asked about the BJP rebel candidates, he said that it is natural and everyone can aspire to contest elections, including district president MP Sunil Subramani, but the party high command has cleared one name and all other aspirants obeyed.

He brushed aside rumours that the state government will be toppled in March. There was a time when the BJP had faced tough time to win the confidence of the public, but now it can easily win confidence with its pro-people policies, he said.