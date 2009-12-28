HUBLI: Union Minister for Law and Justice M Veerappa Moily said on Sunday that he was contemplating an Anti-Tout Act to discourage undue influence from external agencies and middlemen on the judiciary.

The Act would help check corruption in the judiciary as well as among advocates. He said that the Anti-Tout Bill would be realised in 3 to 4 years and sought cooperation from both judges and advocates.

Speaking after inaugurating the 9th Karnataka State Advocates’ Conference in Hubli, Moily said the judiciary needed major surgery.

He said that the Anti-Tout Bill would be part of a series of measures by the Law Ministry aimed at reforming the judiciary.

Expressing concern over recent allegations of corruption against judges, the minister said that the Judges Standard and Accountability Bill has been drafted to replace the existing Judges Enquiry Act.

The bill would have provisions to stop tainted persons from becoming judges and to discontinue the services of judges if complaints against them are proven.

“The bill will enhance the quality of the judges and make them accountable,” Moily said. He said that the government has plans to pass a Commercial Court Bill that will set up commercial courts for the speedy disposal of disputes related to industries and investments.

The minister also said that a National Arrears Grid would be constituted to dispose of the backlog of pending cases.

Moily said that comprehensive electoral reforms regarding selection of judges was high on his agenda of judicial reforms. He said that the ministry would take steps in this direction to re-instate the faith of the public in the judiciary.