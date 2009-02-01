BANGALORE: The Congress high command’s move to placate disgruntled Siddaramaiah has again exposed chinks in its armour, threatening to create more fissures ahead of the Lok Sabha.

Yielding to pressure from several sitting MPs from Karnataka, the high command decided to retain Siddaramaiah.

Several of them, including an LS seat aspirant former Chief Minister Dharam Singh, feel that their poll prospects would improve if Siddaramaiah stays back in the party.

Following this, the party high command has decided to retain Siddaramaiah by yielding to his demands of giving – either an Opposition leader’s post in the Assembly or that of a KPCC president. Siddaramaiah, however, is said to be insisting on the Opposition leader’s post rather than becoming a ``scape goat,’’ by heading the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. This insistence by Siddaramaiah has led to flow of bad blood between Kharge and the disgruntled leader.

Though the high command has asked Opposition leader Mallikharjun Kharge to be prepared to quit the post, the latter is said to have explained to Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahamed Patel and AICC general secretary Prthviraj Chavan that his removal would send a wrong signal. In case the high command insists, Kharge may make way for Siddaramaiah. But it is unlikely that he would fully support Siddaramaiah during polls.

On the other hand, incumbent KPCC president R V Deshpande is also said to be ganging up against the move to topple him. He has been supported by several leaders. Though Deshpande’s removal is unlikely to have any political repercussions, there will be intensified internal squabbles within the KPCC once Siddaramaiah takes over the party’s mantle in Karnataka.

Even KPCC working president D K Shiva Kumar is said to be not all that happy with the high command’s move as it could ``only weaken the already dilapidated organisation.’’ This being the situation, it is impossible to maintain cohesiveness in the KPCC ahead of polls.

``None of the first line loyal Congress leaders would work for Siddaramaiah if he heads the party,’’ they said adding that his presence would only create more fissures than unifying already weak Congress, thus indirectly helping the BJP or the JD(S).



SENIOR LEADERS TO RUSH TO DELHI:

In the meanwhile, the party high command has asked senior party leaders including Deshpande and Shiva Kumar and others to express their views on retaining Siddaramaiah in the party.

"Everything will be settled before February 8," another senior leader pointed out adding that Siddaramaiah will have his flesh as the party was in no mood to lose even a single LS seat.