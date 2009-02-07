Home States Karnataka

Duo beaten up; MLA blames Bajrang Dal, Sene for attack

Suspected Hindu activists target Kerala CPM legislator’s daughter, Muslim friend

Published: 07th February 2009 03:39 AM

MANGALORE: Unidentified men thrashed a Kerala MLA’s daughter and abducted a Muslim teenager from Mahaveer Circle (Pumpwell Circle) in Mangalore on Friday evening.

Police sources said Manjeshwar CPM MLA C H Kunhambu’s daughter Shruthi, studying in her second year pre-university at St Aloysius PU College was staying in a hostel in Valencia.

On Friday, she left for Manjeshwar to appear for examinations scheduled for Saturday.

A witness told police that Shruthi, on getting down at Mahaveer Circle, began walking towards her hostel.

Shabeeb, a friend of Shruthi’s classmate, who was also travelling on the same bus, volunteered to accompany her till the gates of the hostel. Suddenly, a group of eight men, who arrived in four two-wheelers, swooped on the duo and allegedly beat them up.

Though Shruthi identified herself as the MLA’s daughter, the assailants continued beating the duo.

Later, the men bundled them into an autorickshaw and dropped Shruthi after travelling some distance. Shabeeb was taken to an undisclosed destination in Padil on the city’s outskirts and was illegally detained for over an hour. Later, the miscreants dropped him near Padil and fled.

Shabeeb, with bruises all over the body, was shifted to a private hospital in Kasargod, police sources said.

Kunhambu suspected involvement of Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sene men in the attack on his daughter and Shabeeb.

He said the government’s “apathy” had emboldened “moral police” to attack with impunity in Mangalore.

Sri Rama Sene and Bajrang Dal units of both Mangalore and Udupi have denied any role in the attack.

Mangalore Bajrang Dal chief Vinay L Shetty and Sri Ram Sene general secretary Arun Kumar Putthila told Express that their men were not involved in the attack on the teenagers.

Conductor held; protest on Monday

Police have arrested the conductor of the bus in which Shruthi and Shabeeb travelled on suspicion of having tipped of the moral policemen. Based on Kunhambu’s complaint, police have registered a case. Sunil Kumar Bajal of DYFI said a protest had been planned on Monday to condemn the attack on the students.

