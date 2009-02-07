BANGALORE: The state government on Friday, submitted in the High Court details regarding the cabinet decision on remittance of sentences of 309 prisoners on August 15, 2006. While hearing a petition of Ramakrishna, a resident of Mandya district, Justice N Kumar had expressed his displeasure over the government’s decision.

“If prisoners are released like this, what is the fate of society and common man? The decision of the government was nothing but lawlessness on the occasion of Independence Day. The remittance of sentences was an insult to the makers of our Constitution and citizens of this country,” the court had said. The petitioner argued that his father Honnegowda was murdered by one Manjunath in 1998 and the lower court had awarded life sentence to him. But he was released on the occasion of Suvarna Karnataka Rajyotsava.

Govt defends Seetharam’s arrest The Advocate General submitted in the High Court that the state government did nothing wrong in the arrest of B V Seetharam, a Mangalore-based journalist.

Udaya Holla, Advocate General, submitted that the state government did not detain Seetharam illegally after his judicial custody expired on January 17.

“Though Seetharam got a bail on January 17, he refused to sign the bail bond.

As a result his custody was extended,” the AG argued.

A K Subbaiah, counsel appearing for Rohini, wife of Seetharam, rubbished the submissions by the state government.

“If the accused had refused to sign the bail bond, why was it not brought to the notice of the lower court?” Subbaiah asked.

Ban order on gutkha The High Court on Friday suspended its ban order on production and distribution of Manikchand Gutkha produced by Dhariwal Industries for a period of one week.

Dhariwal Industries had filed an application in the High Court seeking stay of its order, passed on January 22. The High Court had banned the production and sale of gutkha following the lab test report that magnesium carbonate was used in Manikchand Gutkha.

Schools withdraw petition The unaided private management schools on Friday withdrew their petition in the High Court, which challenged the Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules-2005 regarding the fixing of salaries of teachers working in private unaided schools.

HC dismisses PIL on rail service Chief Justice P D Dinakaran and Justice V G Sabhahith on Friday dismissed the petition seeking direction to Railways to provide day train service between Bangalore and Mangalore.

M Ramachandra Rao, a resident of Mangalore, had filed the public interest litigation. South Western Railways had promised that it would provide the day train service between Bangalore and Mangalore. In view of heavy traffic on Bangalore-Mangalore national highway, a day train service was necessary between the two cities, the petitioner argued.