BIJAPUR: For Bijapur, it appears there was little to cheer. In Assembly polls, the BJP bagged five seats upsetting the Congress’s apple cart.

The Congress paid dearly due to internal bickering.

But the defeat of the present MP, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, was a jolt for the party.

The new BJP government took some steps to mitigate the scarcity of drinking water.

The inauguration of the MI tanks project by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa brought new hopes among the farmers. Completion of irrigation projects including some lift irrigation projects was welcomed by farmers.

The plan to raise the Alamatti dam height was greeted by the farmers.

Insufficient rains dashed farmers hopes of good crops.

The issue of compensation for sugarcane growers is yet to be settled.

Some alleged SIMI activists were nabbed by the police.

Controversial posters and hoisting the Pakistan flags tried to disturb communal harmony.