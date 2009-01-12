Sugarcane arrives at K R Market on Sunday for the upcoming festivals.

BANGALORE: Representatives of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) will meet with transport ministers in Delhi on Monday in an effort to find a way out of the stalemate.

Earlier in the day, transport secretary Brahm Dutt said that truckers in many parts of the country, including Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Hassan in Karnataka had withdrawn their strike.

A union representing 230 transport associations in Maharashtra also said it had withdrawn its strike.

In Bangalore, dealers are trying every trick in the book to ensure a steady supply of vegetables and fruits owing to Sankranthi and Pongal.

Defying the truckers’ strike, some truckloads of cane have been arriving in the city, albeit at a price.

Cane prices have shot up both because of the festive season and the strike. A customer at K R Market, Manikamma, told to The New Indian Express: “Last Sankranti, I got one stalk of sugarcane for Rs 25. Today, I paid Rs 45.” A wholesale dealer of sugarcane in K R Market, Farooq, was able to get two truckloads from Hassan overnight on Saturday. “My normal requirement is 20 truckloads of cane," he told Express.

For Bangaloreans, however, the strike does have a silver lining. Prices of green leafy vegetables have come down drastically as these veggies have a shorter shelf life.

Wholesellers at K R Market sold coriander for Rs 1.40 a bunch (Rs 4-5 a week back) and a bunch of spinach for Rs 5 (Rs 10 earlier).