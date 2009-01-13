Home States Karnataka

‘State to double power output’

state government signed three MoUs with NTPC and BHEL to generate 6,900 MW of power in the years to come.

Published: 13th January 2009

Yeddyurappa, union ministers Santosh Mohan Deb and Jairam Ramesh snooze at the MoU-signing event.

BANGALORE: In a landmark move to augment power generation, the state government on Monday signed three MoUs with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to generate 6,900 MW of power in the years to come. “This is a historic moment for Karnataka as with these projects in place, it is almost like doubling the state’s generating capacity in one go,” Union Minister of State for Power Jairam Ramesh said.

Congratulating the NTPC on its maiden project in Karnataka, he said: “NTPC and BHEL are ‘navaratna’ companies, which have an outstanding track record. These projects, by all means will be completed in time.” Reiterating his earlier views on energy self-sufficiency for the state, Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said that the plan of adding 10,000 MW to the state’s generation capacity would be achieved before the end of the 12th plan. The projects are expected to be completed within 48 months of signing the letter of agreement.

In view of the power crisis in the state, the Chief Minister requested the Centre to allot at least 80 per cent of power generated at the 4000 MW plant at Kudigi to Karnataka. Normally, the Centre allots 45 per cent of power to the host state. He also urged the NTPC to obtain the necessary clearances and complete the tendering formalities so that the construction can begin within 12 months.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Santosh Mohan Deb, State Power Minister K S Eswarappa, Medical Education Minister Ramachandra Gowda, Home Minister V S Acharya, Chairman & MD of BHEL K Ravikumar and CMD of NTPC R S Sharma were present.

