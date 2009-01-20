GULBARGA: “I am a messenger of India for Ahimsa,” says Dalai Lama, the supreme guru of Buddhists. Unveiling the statue of Buddha, Gopur and Kalasha and inaugurating the Stoopa at an all-religion meet at Buddha Vihar here on Monday, he said: “Preaching Ahimsa with violence within ourselves would be of no use. First we have to follow it.” The Dalai Lama said that India is famous for religious tolerance. Buddha, who was born in Lumbini, spread the message of Ahimsa across the world. Many saints followed suit, he said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi had shown that anything can be conquered by non-violence and Nelson Mandela too did the same thing.

The Dalai Lama said that though different religions have different ideologies and philosophies, the ultimate aim of all religions is spreading Ahimsa, brotherhood and a cordial atmosphere.

Indirectly referring to conversions, he said that in a democratic set-up, citizens have the freedom to select their own religion, but it is their duty to follow the principles of the faith they have adopted.The Dalai Lama said that god will not bless a person who visits temples, mosques, churches and Gurudwaras, performing rituals with hatred and base motives, but god wants a pure heart with love towards all mankind. Everyone can become Buddha by awakening their consciousness.

The Dalai Lama said: “We have entered the 21st century and have made several inventions and done tremendous work in technology. But the question is whether we have made any achievement in developing our conscious. Developing everything except conscious will destroy mankind.” Sri Sri Ravishankar, Murugha Rajendra Sharanaru of Chitradurga, Chennamalla Swamiji of Manavdharma Peeta Nidumamidi, Robert Michel Miranda, the Bishop of Gulbarga, Sharanabasappa Appa of Sharanabasaveshwara Samsthana, Oscar Fernandes, RPI's Ramdas Athavale, KPCC president R V Deshpande and others spoke. Chairman of the Siddharta Vihar Trust Mallikarjun Kharge and former CM Dharam Singh were present.