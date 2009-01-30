Lokayukta police taking KGF MLA Y Sampangi out of the Legislators’ Home in Bangalore on Thursday

BANGALORE: In a major embarrassment to the BJP government in the state, a sitting MLA of the ruling party was on Thursday trapped by the Lokayukta while accepting a bribe. And as a slap to the political establishment, the MLA was nabbed right in their den, the Legislators’ Home in Bangalore.

Kolar Gold Fields legislator Y Sampangi, a two-time MLA, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in cash and Rs 4.5 lakh in cheque around noon. This is the first time a sitting MLA has been caught red-handed. To save its face, the BJP suspended Sampangi from the party.

The Lokayukta police produced the MLA before Justice R M Shettar of the Lokayukta Special Court. Justice Shettar remanded him to judicial custody. Sampangi’s bail plea has been posted for hearing on Friday.

Lokayukta Santhosh Hegde said the Speaker has been informed about the issue and also observed that the Lokayukta needs the Speaker’s permission to initiate prosecution proceedings against a legislator.

Sampangi was accepting bribe from one Hussain Muyeen Farooq, a resident of KGF to get a criminal case against the latter closed and get the police to submit a B report on the same.

Early on Thursday, Farooq had approached the Lokayukta police and lodged a complaint against the MLA.

According to the Lokayukta, two persons Ilias Nayaaz and Khana Fiaz have been staking claim to a site owned by Farooq under Andersonpet police station limits in KGF.

Forged documents were being used by the duo to trespass on Farooq’s property.

At the Andersonpet police station, sub-inspector Pasha and inspector Lakshmaiah refused to register a complaint by Farooq. A case was registered only after a subinspector from KGF intervened.

Meanwhile, Ilias Nayaaz’s wife lodged a complaint against Farooq claiming ownership of the same site.

A criminal case was registered against Farooq.

During the course of Farooq’s bid to prove that the case was false and clear his name, the inspector and the SP of Andersonpet police station advised him to meet the deputy SP or Sampangi.

When Farooq apprised Sampangi of the issue, he demanded Rs 5 lakh for getting the case closed and obtaining the B report. The entire conversation with Sampangi was recorded by Farooq.

Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said, “On Thursday, when MLA Sampangi asked Farooq to come to the Legislators’ Home and make the payment, Farooq informed him that he had only Rs 50,000. The MLA told Farooq to issue him a cheque for the remainder — Rs 4.5 lakh.”