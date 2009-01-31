BANGALORE: Close on the heels of the Centre reducing fuel prices, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced an cut in bus fares to the extent of 3.5 per cent with effect from Febaruary 5.

The buses plying in rural areas would reduce fares by 6.7 per cent and 2.7 per cent for express services, State Minister for Transport R Ashok told reporters here. However fares for high-tech buses plying on long distance would not be reduced now, he said.

For commuters in city transport services, it would be reduced by 20 per cent for suvarna saarige, 17 per cent for volvo and in the range of Re one to Rs two for ordinary buses, Ashok said. Recent reduction of diesel prices would result in an annual saving of about Rs 97 crore to the transport corporation, he said.