BELGAUM: College students across the state can now learn the ‘Art of Living’, after the Inter University Board (IUB) decided to take the Art of Living Foundation’s help to design a yoga and moral education module for all universities across the state.

The IUB took the decision on Tuesday after a presentation made by Sri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s organisation to the Board.

Announcing the decision, Higher Education Minister Aravind Limbavali said that the college module will be based on the Art of Living Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Seminar Plus (YES+) course.

The main aspects of the program will include four components-- Physical, Mental, Social and Emotional. ``The course is popular in several universities abroad, and we have decided to have it in our universities in the upcoming year,’’ said Limbavali.

Collegiate Education commissioner Dr N Nagambika Devi has been asked to prepare a syllabus and submit it within a month.

The IUB is the highest decision making body for higher education comprising of Vice-Chancellors of all universities in the state along with bureaucrats from concerned departments.

LIC reform

Following Bangalore University Syndicate member Jayalakshmi’s entrapment by the Lokayukta for taking a bribe for approving a college’s intake, the IUB has decided that Syndicate members will no longer serve on Local Inquiry Committees.

The rationale is that since LIC reports are approved by the Syndicate, it would be against the principal of justice for a Syndicate member to also prepare the same report. Henceforth, only Academic senate members and academicians will be allowed to serve on LICs.

Common counseling

The IUB has also taken a decision to implement common admission process for each university from the next academic year.

``It will only be a common admission process, not common entrance examination,’’ said the BJP MLA from Mahadevapura constituency.

Under the system, students will only have to apply only once to colleges under each university.

To develop the system, a threeman committee comprising Visvesvaraya Technological University Vice-Chancellor Prof H P Khincha, Dr N Nagambika Devi, and VTU Registrar Prof KVA Balaji.

Common calendar

The IUB has also taken a decision that colleges under all universities will start the academic year between July 15 and July 20.

A common calendar for academic activities is to be submitted at the next IUB meeting.

Improving enrolment

To improve the enrollment of PU graduates from 60 per cent to 75 per cent, the IUB has directed that colleges with adequate infrastructure be given permission to increase their intake -- even if they have not asked for it.

Colleges will also be encouraged to run shift systems at these colleges. The Minister also said that under no circumstances, admissions to government and government aided colleges will be denied to students.

Other IUB decisions

● Universities asked to report to state government unauthorised institutions operating in their jurisdiction.

● Introduction of financial literacy course by Reserve Bank of India(RBI)

● Three-man committee headed by Higher Education Secretary A S Srikanth to look into the Commerce-Economics lecturers row

● Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) VC Vivek Rai and Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor BS Sherigara to look into improving enrolment in basic arts and sciences respectively

● Decision on common statutes for all universities to be taken at next meeting

● All universities to revise syllabus once in three years.