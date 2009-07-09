BANGALORE: The High Court on Wednesday again reprimanded the state government on non-implementation of its full bench order on the language policy. The court directed the Chief Secretary to be present before the court on July 13, 2009 and make the state’s stand clear.

While hearing the contempt petition, the division bench headed by Justice N Kumar dismissed the interlocutory application (IA) filed by the state government seeking adjournment of contempt hearing till July 21 as a special leave petition (SLP) was posted for hearing on the same day.

The court also said that on the next date of hearing, it would proceed with hearing of contempt petition and fix the date for framing charges against the erring officers for non-implementation of full bench judgment.

Advocate General Ashok Harnahalli filed an IA and argued that the Supreme Court would hear the SLP on July 21 and requested the court to adjourn the contempt hearing till that date.

While dismissing the IA, the court observed that it was nothing but wilful disobedience of the full bench order.

“The government has infringed the fundamental right of children by not implementing the order. You (government) have no courtesy to obey the order,’’ the court observed.

“Why should you keep quiet for one year to obtain a stay against a full bench order? Even the Supreme Court has been watching us and we should also be accountable to the people. If we adjourn the contempt hearing at this stage, it would set a precedent,” the judge remarked.

At this stage, the AG intervened and argued, “Because of the SLP, we are unable to implement the full bench order and it would not be possible to implement the order in the middle of the academic year.” Replying, the court observed, “You have denied the rights of the children and parents. The full bench order will operate till the Supreme Court grants a stay against it,” the court said.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed the government’s appeal challenging the single bench order directing the state to consider the private school managements’ application for granting permission for English medium schools.