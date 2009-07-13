KARWAR: Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha has urged the government to extend the date for submission of applications of forest settlers to claim benefits of the ST and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and Rules 2008, to September 30.

Shantaram Nayak, secretary of the Sangha, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, pointed out that the claimants of forest rights had been asked by the district social welfare officer to submit applications before July 31.

But the dwellers are engaged in agriculture and many were suffering from chikungunya and dengue.

Most forest dwellers are unaware of benefits of the Act due to lack of publicity.