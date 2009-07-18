BANGALORE: At least 113 equipment, including XRay units, dental labs, autoclaves, ICU ventilators and ambulances in 101 government hospitals across the state are lying idle, because of severe shortage of technical staff.

Public Accounts Committee headed by Siddaramaiah, in its report on Health and Family Welfare Department, observed that the shortfall of staff range between 58 per cent and 100 per cent in 39 towns and cities in the state. In Guledgudda of Bagalkot district no staff is posted. The report was tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

It has asked the government to submit a follow-up report within three months. The Committee also said that a sum of Rs 20.41 crore collected as service fee in Government Hospitals across the state was lying unsued.

