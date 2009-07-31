BELLARY: In a mass marriage, 450 couples from poorer sections entered into wedlock at a function organised by two mine owning state ministers, here today.

Bellary brothers--Tourism Minister G Janardhana Reddy and Revenue Minister G Karunakara Reddy--besides Health Minister B Sreeramulu fund the mass marriage every year on Varamahalaxmi pooja day.

This year the estimated expenditure was Rs one crore.

Janardhana Reddy was in the news recently for donating a gold and diamond studden crown costing rs 46 crore to Lord Venkateswara, presiding deity at Tirupati hill shrine.

Though priests had fixed 10.30 am as the auspicious time for "muhurt" to solemnise the marriage, the would-be couples had to wait till 2.30 pm for the arrival of chief guest Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and his team of ministerial colleagues to bless them.

This year's event is also special for the brides and bridegrooms as they get Rs 10,000 as incentive from the state government for tying the knot in a mass marriage.

There were about 2500 guests and relatives who had gathered inside the specially erected flower-decked pandal.

Yeddyurappa, who reached the venue along with ministers-- Shobha Karandlaje, Suresh Kumar and Dr V S Acharya, performed pooja, as bridegrooms tied mangalsutra around their bride's neck.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, as is her usual practice, visited Bellary and performed Varamahalkshmi pooja today at the residence of a BJP leader.