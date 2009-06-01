MYSORE: The Mysore district commissioner has ordered an enquiry into the reports of eight to 10 Christian missionaries allegedly staying in Kebapura hadi at a Tribal Department run Ashram school in HD Kote taluk and indulging in conversion.

The district administration had received a complaint from Swami Vivekanand Youth Movement (SVYM) - an organisation that claims to be non-religous, non-political - that a Christian group had stayed in an Ashram school for three days to convert tribals. R Balasubramanium, chairman, SVYM, said there are reports these groups have influenced tribals. He said he has appealed to the authorities to order a probe and act against those involved in illegally staying in the school to promote Christianity.

The DC P Manivannam said he has directed Hunsur Assistant Commissioner Vidya Kumari to conduct an enquiry.

He said the district administration will act against misuse of ashram school and the persons involved in conversion.While the exact identity of the Christian group is not known, sources say it is active in Thittimathi in Virajpet region, parts of Nagarhole forest and Hunsur talu