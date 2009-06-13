BANGALORE: To meet the rising demand for water in the city, the state government proposes to go in for treatment of sewage water in a big way.

According to Minister for BWSSB, IT and BT Katta Subramanya Naidu, 20 more sewage treatment plants (STPs) would be set up at various places in the city at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

“About 170 million litres per day of water so treated will be utilised for non-domestic purposes at half the rate being charged for potable water by BWSSB now,” Naidu said. Now there are 11 STPs in the city.

At present about 850 million litres of water are being supplied daily to the city from various sources while the demand is 1,250 MLD.

The II stage of the Cauvery IVth stage project is underway at a cost of Rs 2,479 crore. “After completion of the II stage of the project, about 500 MLD of water will be available. But by then, the demand will have gone up by another 500 to 600 MLD. So the government proposes to supply the sewage water treated for non-domestic purposes,” he explained.

For supplying the water so treated, one storage point will be set up in each of the 198 wards in the city. “Soon tenders will be floated and the works will commence by July-end,” he added.

Naidu said that works amounting to Rs 300 crore would be taken up to replace the leaking water pipes in different areas. Moreover, works would be launched at a cost of Rs 62 crore to provide water to slums having a population of more than one lakh.