BELLARY: State Human Rights Commission Chairman S R Nayak witnessed scenes of chaos, pain and brutality on his visit to Siriwar and Chaganur villages on Monday, in the backdrop of police-farmer clash which led to caning of farmers and firing in the air recently.

Justice S R Nayak was on an official visit to look into human rights violation in the aftermath of clash near Godehal cross on February 15. The Commission has suo moto taken the case based on media reports and conducted an enquiry into the matter.

Farmers wounded in police caning and those arrested and beaten up in jail, showed their wounds to the SHRC chief. Elaborating on their plight, Chaganur villagers, including Mallikarjun Reddy who led the protest, said the police had beaten up whoever they came across. Women and children were also wounded. Police resorted to illegal detention of villagers in the night and booked false cases against farmers. Many people who left their houses on the day of incident have still not returned fearing arrest, they said.

Eleven persons, including two women, who spent 14 days in jail and were booked under various sections, spoke to Justice Nayak.

Almost everybody blamed tahsildar Bheema Naik for the unfortunate incident.

Chief Secretary asked to submit report

SHRC Chairman Justice S R Nayak has written to the Chief Secretary of the state and directed him to submit a detailed report with regard to the farmers’ protest. Releasing a copy of the letter to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the affected villages, Justice Nayak said the letter demands information from the government regarding justification for acquiring around 1,000 acres of fertile, irrigated land in Siriwar and Chaganur villages for an airport.