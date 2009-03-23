MYSORE: Home Minister V S Acharya has accused the Congress and the Janata Dal(Secular) of indulging in baseless propaganda against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Speaking after inaugurating a party campaign office here on Sunday, he said the BJP would not be demoralised by the antics of the opposition parties on every issue.

The party workers should not worry on the statements of Deve Gowda, Janardhan Poojary, Veerappa Moily and others, he said, adding that they should visit the doorsteps of the voters seeking their support.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) have till now failed to release the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

They have no programmes for the people. They are engaged in baseless allegations and propaganda against the BJP government in the state, Acharya ridiculed.

“Congress and the JD(S) leaders are disappointed with the bleak forecast of their party’s prospects in the ensuing elections,” Acharya said.

Later, talking to reporters, Acharya alleged that the Congress and JD(S) were conspiring against the BJP candidates.

The incident of the Bidar DC filing a case against MP Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli, on the violation of election code is a result of the plot hatched by the opposition, he said.

MP Vijayshankar, Housing Board chairman G T Devegowda, MLAs Ramdas, Shankaralinge Gowda, MLC Siddaraju were present.

Rebellion within Congress Former minister and Congress leader H Vishwanath’s disclosure that he would be the candidate for the Mysore Lok Sabha seat has raised many eyebrows in the party.

Another aspirant for the party ticket, former MLC Madegowda and his supporters held a meeting at the party office here on Sunday.

They urged the high command to field a Vokkaliga candidate from the Mysore constituency with an affiliation to the constituency.

MLC Madegowda insisted that he should be given the ticket. Vishwanath hailed from K R Nagar assembly constituency, which has now become a part of Mandya Lok Sabha seat, he said.