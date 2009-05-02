BANGALORE: Joining hands with junior doctors who are on an indefinite strike in Mysore, the junior doctors from the Karnataka State Junior Doctors Association (KSJDA) working in the five major government hospitals under the Bangalore Medical College (BMC) too started an indefinite strike since Friday morning.

Development of infrastructure, including constant supply of drugs and security measures has been the major demands of the junior doctors.

“We try to do our best to provide better services but whenever there is lack of medicines of any incidents in the hospital, we are threatened by the public,” said Dr Arun Kumar, vice president, KSJDA.

Out of the 350 junior doctors under the BMC, 300 of them actively participated in the strike. A parallel OPD was put up in the open outside the Victoria Hospital where the junior doctors screened about 100 patients. “We did not want the patients to suffer so tried to provide our service through the camp. We will be staging a street play outside Victoria Hospital on Saturday in this regard so that people know the truth,” he added.

Dr Kumar told Express, “We have submitted a memorandum in this regard to the dean and and director of BMC and we will submit the same to the government on Saturday. If we do not get a positive response in writing from the government, we will withdraw our services from the emergency and casualty sections of the hospitals.” However, junior doctors in the emergency and casualty sections in all the hospitals continued their service so that patients were not affected.

But apparently, patients in Victoria and Bowring Hospitals seemed to be affected. A few patients were made to wait for about at Victoria Hospital.