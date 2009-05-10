President Pratibha Patil at the Palace in Mysore on Saturday. Mayor Purushotham and District In-charge Minister Shobha Karandlaje look on.

MYSORE: Expressing concern over the increasing ragging incidents on campuses, President Pratibha Patil said that there should be a legislation to check such inhuman practices in educational institutions. Speaking after inaugurating a seminar on 'Development of sustainable rural health' at the JSS School Girls Hostel Building in Suttur village here on Saturday, she urged the students to be more responsible and sympathetic in their behaviour, especially while dealing with juniors.

"Ragging is a crime against humanity.

Students, parents, teachers, university authorities and the state governments should take measures to prevent such incidents," she added.

Reiterating that the universities are centres of learning, she said that there should be congenial environment for developing mutual respect and friendship among students. She also advised the youths to utilise their skills for the development of the country.

‘CHECK INFANT MORTALITY’

The President urged the medical students to carry out humanitarian works in villages.

Claiming that there are significant achievements in increasing life expectancy and eradication of epidemic diseases in the country, she stressed the need to focus on reducing the infant mortality rate and morbidity.