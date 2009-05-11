MADIKERI: Congress candidate for the Mysore Lok Sabha constituency H Vishwanath has alleged that the BJP government systematically removed the name of minorities from the voters' list in the constituency.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said: "By removing the name of minorities from the voters' list, the BJP Government is doing what the Narendra Modi government has done in Gujarat." "Many voters of the minority community who went to booths to cast their vote on election day could not exercise their franchise," he said, adding that the BJP government was responsible for this. "By doing this, the government is trying to emulate the Gujarat model in the state," he said. "When many were unable to cast their vote, what is the meaning of the democracy we practice?" he asked.