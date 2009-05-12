Chandru slams Centre’s stand on Kannada

BANGALORE: Expressing displeasure over the delay in conferment of classical language status to Kannada, KDA Chairman Mukhyamantri Chandru, on Monday dismissed the Centre’s decision to give classical language status to Kannada, subject to the verdict of the Madras High Court on a writ petition pending before it as mere eye wash. “Karnataka has nothing to do with a petition filed by a Tamilian,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Chandru said there was no further progress since the Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs’s recommendation of conferring the classical language status about eight months ago.

“There is nothing to cheer about the Cabinet’s decision and I condemn the Centre’s approach,” he asserted. According to Chandru: “Karnataka should have got Rs 150 crore grant from the Centre every year like Tamil Nadu is getting for the last five years following conferment of the classical language status.” He said that the Centre should vacate the stay and compensate the state for the Rs 750 crore grants lost due to the delay.

Chandru said that about 1,200 students who have stood first in districts in SSLC and PUC exams, would get financial assistance for writing their exams in Kannada medium.