MYSORE: A majority of students or professionals struggle when it comes to general knowledge. To their surprise, here is a three-year-old, who shows exemplary knowledge and memory power.

For Abhishek Sharma of Mysore, recalling the names of capitals of different nations and states is not a Herculean task at all. He can even tell you the names of important personalities of various countries and states.

His parents KV Srikanta Murthy, a B.Com graduate and a salesman with the Jeeva Oil Distributors and Prema, a housewife, had no words to share their ecstasy when they found that little Abhishek could identify US President Barack Obama, British P M Gordon Brown, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, President Prathibha Patil, CM Yeddyurappa among others.

The boy can tell the names of people, who have discovered the electric bulb, microscope, telescope etc. He can tell the capitals of more than 40 countries across the continents, capital cities of all states and union territories of India.

Besides, the little kid, who knows chemistry formulae for elements like oxygen, hydrogen, phosphorous, sulphur, silicon, sodium, mercury, is practising more.

Murthy told The New Indian Express that he started teaching his son when he found that Abhishek had an excellent memory power. "He used to identify people and places when he was just six months old," he says.

Murthy, who honed the skills of his child, also made sure that the boy identifies epic writers and religious gurus.

"Abhishek started chanting Devara Nama (stotra) at the age of one-and-ahalf years. Since then I started teaching him. I give him practical education every Sunday, taking him to the zoo and parks."