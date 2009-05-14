BANGALORE: Notwithstanding the assurance by Energy Minister KS Eshwarappa that there will be no increase in the power tariff, the grim economic scenario could force the government to opt for an increase in power rates in the next couple of months.

Though no decision has been taken so far, a source in the energy department said that sooner or later we need to increase the tariff as escoms are under severe financial stress.

The government has refused to sanction an additional Rs 1,000 crore power subsidy to bail out electricity supply companies (Escoms). The grim economic situation and low tax collections has forced the state government to revise the tariff which has not been done in the last five years.

At the recent review meeting of the finance department chaired by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, escoms were told to approach the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC).

At the meeting, the escoms had sought a release of Rs 400 crore for subsidy in addition to the already allocated Rs 2,100 crore for the fiscal 2009-10 and another Rs 600 crore to meet the deficit for the previous financial year 2008-09.

A senior energy department official said that the ``revision of tariff was the only option before the government as it did not have required funds.’’ Though the escoms could approach the KERC in June, they are yet to work on revision. The KERC had revised the power tariff a couple of years ago. But the same has been challenged by the escoms in the electricity appellate tribunal, Delhi. The case is still pending.