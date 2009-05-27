BANGALORE: The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is learning to speak Kannada. It better, considering the flak it received flak from legislators and the Kannada Development Authority for not adopting Kannada in its day-to-day activities and not adopting the State’s culture in the airport’s architecture.

The Bengaluru International Airport (BIA) which has been at the receiving end since its commissioning last year over the absence of Kannada culture and language has said that all festivities and welcomes at the airport revolve around the local themes.

“We have been showcasing the state’s culture in the internal events, highlighted local art at the duty free shops, local pride of gardens, flowers and lakes through the shopping area design, local cuisine through F&B. Besides, we have also been celebrating the local events - Rajyaotasava Day, Diwali and Ayudha Pooja,” said BIAL Officials. Legislators who are members of the house committee which is probing the alleged lapses at the airport has been vocal about the promoters of the airport for not doing enough to highlight Kannada culture and language.

The legislators have accused the promoters for giving importance to western culture in day to day activities and architecture over Kannada.

Recently, Kannada Development Authority Chairman Mukhyamarti Chandru had written to the Civil Aviation Ministry to instruct BIAL to give due priority to Kannada by the way of providing Kannada papers to passengers at the airport and on board flights.

In response to this BIAL has said that newspapers are provided in all languages at the lounges, VIP lounge and all books stores and shops. “ Yes, we are working towards creating special spaces for freely distributing these around the airport as well,” added officials.

BIAL which had initiated Kannada classes for its non-Kannadiga’s employees last year has said that the HR team is initiating more batches.

