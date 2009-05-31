MANDYA: Acting on a tip off, the police team led by Deputy SP Lawrence raided Gopika Lodge in Srirangapatna town on Friday night and seized counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 9 lakh.

DySP said that the notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000 were found in a leather bag in the lodge room. However, two persons who carried the currencies were absconding.

According to him, two persons who had checked in at a lodge around 7 pm gave a fake address while booking the room. One gave his name as Narayanappa, of Shimoga district. They left the room soon. They informed the lodge manager that they would return only after having dinner. “We had received a call from an unknown person saying that counterfeit currencies were stashed in a bag at Gopika Lodge. Within five minutes we reached the lodge and opened the room using a duplicate key. We found 900 counterfeit currency notes in the denomination of Rs 1,000 printed on A-4 size papersheets. Each A-4 paper contained three notes,” the DySP said.

He added that a police team would be sent to Shimoga district to verify the address given by the absconding accused to the lodge staff and they would also seek the help of CoDs track the case. “We have already obtained the photos of the persons involved in the counterfeit currency racket in the state from the CoDs and will show it to the lodge staff to identify the accused,” he said. Circle inspector Prabhakar, PSI Balakrishna and other police officials raided the lodge. Srirangapatna police have registered a case.