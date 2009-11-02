KOLAR: Thyagaraj, a sculptor from Sivaripatna of Malur taluk in Kolar district, famous for stone sculpture of various gods, has engraved a 6 X 5 ft Someshwara linga of Krishna stone on the orders of Dr D Vijay of Bangalore. Dr Vijay planned to transport the giant Someshwara linga to France, where his wife resides.

Thyagaraj told Express that Dr Vijay approached him for a Someshwara linga in the Chola style of sculpture. He agreed to sculpt the linga at the cost of Rs 3.50 lakh, and brought the Krishna stone from HD Kote of Mysore.

He said it took him nearly five months to complete the work, along with ten other sculptors.

The Someshwara linga was sent on a truck from Sivaripatna to Mumbai, from where it will be transported on a ship to France, he said.

Thyagaraj had earlier sculpted a five-and-a-half feet Venkataramana Swamy idol on the orders placed by a Japanese devotee, apart from sending various idols to the US and a few other foreign countries.