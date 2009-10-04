HUBLI: Owing to water over-flowing between Mantralayam Road-Eranagallu stations on Bridge No 1016 at Km 539/8-9 and on Bridge No 1103 AT Km.578/4-5 between Chiksugur and Yeramaras stations on Guntakal Division and Thungabadra Bridge No 442 at Km 240/11-242/1 between Alampur Road and Kurnool Town of Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway, the following trains are cancelled/diverted/ regulated on Saturday.

Trains cancelled

Train No 7603 Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur Express leaving Kacheguda on Oct 3

Train No 6513 Yeshwantpur- Bagalkot Express leaving Yeshwantpur on Oct 3

Train No 2785 Kacheguda-Bangalore Express leaving Kacheguda on Oct 3

Train No 2786 Bangalore- Kacheguda Express leaving Bangalore on Oct 3

Train No 7429 Hyderabad-Tirupati Rayalaseema Express leaving Hyderabad on Oct 3

Train No 7415 Tirupat i - Kolhapur(CSMT) Haripriya Express leaving Tirupati on Oct 3

Train No 6594 Bangalore-Nanded Link Express leaving Bangalore on Oct 3 Train No 8464 Bangalore- Bhubaneshwar Prashanti Express leaving Bangalore on Oct 3

Train No 7226 Hubli-Vijayawada Amaravathi Express leaving Hubli on Oct 3 is cancelled partially between Guntakal and Vijayawada.

Trains diverted

Train No 2627 Bangalore-New Delhi Karnataka Express leaving Bangalore on OCt 3 is diverted to run via Guntakal, Bellary, Gadag and Solapur

Train No 2975 Mysore-Jaipur Express leaving Mysore on Oct 3 is diverted to run via Bangalore, Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Kazipet and Balharshah stations

Train No 2164 Chennai-Dadar Egmore Express leaving Chennai on Oct 3 is diverted to run via Guntakal, Hubli, Miraj and Pune stations

Train No 1042 Chennai- CSTM(Mumbai) Express leaving Chennai on Oct 3 is diverted to run via Guntakal, Hubli, Miraj and Pune stations.

Train No 7651 Chennai (Egmore)- Kacheguda Express leaving Chennai on 03rd Oct.09 is diverted to run via Renigunta, Gudur, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Sithapalmandi and Kacheguda stations

Train No 1014 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving Coimbatore on Oct 3 is diverted to run via Bellary, Hubli, Miraj and Pune stations

Train No 6529 CSTM(Mumbai)- Bangalore Express leaving Mumbai on Oct 3 is diverted via Pune, Miraj, Hubli and Guntakal stations

Train Nos 545/546 Bijapur-Raichur- Bijapur Passengers are cancelled for Oct 3

Trains regulated

Train No 2429 Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express which left Bangalore on Oct 1 is regulated at Raichur on Guntakal Division from 06-30 hrs on Oct 2 and is still at Raichur, the pairing Train No.2430 Nizamuddin-Bangalore Rajdhani Express leaving from Nizamuddin on Oct 3 is likely to be cancelled

Train No 2627 Bangalore-New Delhi Karnataka Express which is regulated at Raichur from 04-30 hrs on Oct 2 is still at Raichur, the pairing Train No 2628 New Delhi-Bangalore Karnataka Express leaving from New Delhi is likely to be cancelled, according to a SWR press release.