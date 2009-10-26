MYSORE: Rangayana Director B Jayashree, has resigned from her post within just three months of her appointment as head of the prestigious theatre repertory of the state.

She put in her papers after a month-long cold war with the artistes. Though her resignation may put an end to the imbroglio, the happenings at Rangayana in the last two months have put its reputation at stake.

Jayashree announced her decision to quit at a press conference on Sunday.

"Rangayana artistes are uncultured.

It is not possible to work with them any more. I am pained with their behaviour.

There is no other reason for my resignation," she said .

Jayashree had sent her resignation letter to the government on October 24.

The outgoing director said that she spent her childhood watching theatre activity at her the theatre company of her grandfather, Gubbi Veeranna.

"Theatre and home were inseparable for me, along with learning music and folk songs. My only passion is to deliver our folk music and theatre culture to the people.

I never dreamt of becoming director of Rangayana," she stated. Jayashree said that she knew Rangayana artistes were exceptionally talented.

She had dreamt about directing and acting in a play with them.

When Ranga Samaja members and officials came with the offer for the Rangayana post, Jayashree said she failed to take a decision for three months. "My dream persuaded me to accept the post. I accepted the post on the condition that Jayashree will not be an administrative director, but a creative one.

After all, I am a performer not a bureaucrat," she said.

"But I was disillusioned.

The artistes did not co-operate with me because of my strict discipline.

There is accountability in whatever we do. I lear nt that there was an alternative power centre working in Rangayana in all decision-making - power of the artistes and not that of the Director," said Jayashree.

She said she was ill-treated by the artistes. She was under no compulsion to work in such an atmosphere, Jayashree said. It may be recalled that Ranga Samaja members and litterateurs held two rounds of talks separately with Jayashree and the artistes. But the talks failed,forcing Jayashree to resign. Her resignation comes as an embarrassment to the government.