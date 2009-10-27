BANGALORE: After the recent on-the-face statement by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on India’s stand on the Dalai Lama and the contentious border issue to Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, the ongoing India-China pow-wow will once again be the focus of attention during the 9th tripartite meeting between Russia, India and China (RIC) beginning here on Tuesday.

Though the objectives lined out during the annual trilateral meeting between Foreign Ministers of the three countries is aimed at strengthening and diversifying cooperation among each other, what transpires between External Affairs Minister S M Krishna and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jie Chi on the sidelines of the RIC summit is looked at more keenly because of the recent barbs by the China on border dispute and Dali Lama’s v i s i t t o Arunachal Pradesh.

Downplaying the recent skirmish between the two Asian giants and on whether the incidents of intrusion on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) will come up during the meet between Krishna and Chi, Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary and Spokesperson Vishnu Prakash said “all issues will be brought up during meeting”.

“There are no relationships in the world without any difference.

But, the good thing about India and China is that convergence has grown and divergence has narrowed,” he said.

On the incursion on the LAC and visit of the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, Prakash said that since the agreement signed between the two countries in 1993 “there exists peace and tranquility, but as the actual boundary has not been demarked, there are instances of patrols crossing the border”.’ “The Dalai Lama is a guest of India, but we will not allow the Tibetan community living in India to undertake anti-China political activity on Indian soil,” he said.

What to expect?

The RIC meet here is the ninth between the three countries and the fifth stand alone meet since it was conceived in 2002.

During the day-long meet, the Foreign Ministers will hold trilateral discussions to explore greater cooperation in political and business interests.

In the sidelines of the summit, Krishna will also hold discussions with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

The summit comes in the backdrop of two recent bilateral meetings held between India and the two countries. While, Krishna visited Russia to boost trade between the two countries last week, Manmohan Singh held discussions with the Chinese Premier at Hua Hin, Thailand a couple of days back.

The RIC meeting will focus on issues relating to infrastructure, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, banking and finance, climate change, global warming, economic slowdown among others.

“With Russia, India has a timetested relationship which it expects to grow and with China which is now India’s largest trade, India expects to reach a target of $60 billion by the end of the year,” said Prakash.