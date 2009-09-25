BELLARY: Additional District Civil Court (vacation) here on Thursday, ordered to issue emergency notices to three ministers, state government, Government and KIADB in a civil case filed by farmers of Siriwar, Chaganur and Teggina Boodihal, whose lands were identified for acquisition for constructing the Bellary airport.

Additional District Civil Judge Raju ordered to issue notices to District In-Charge Minister G Janardhan Reddy, Revenue Minister G Karunakar Reddy, Health Minister B Sriramulu and the state government represented by Deputy Commissioner and KIADB, Dharwad, asking them to explain their stand with regard to objections filed by the farmers.

The judge directed the defendants to appear before the court on October 6.

The farmers had filed a civil case in the court seeking to declare the land acquicition process for the proposed airport project as null and void. The petitioners, under the interim application, had requested for court’s direction to the government to halt the land acquisition process until the matter is cleared in the court of law.

They alleged that the ministers misguided the Governor of Karnataka by stating that the lands identified for acquisition are dry lands, despite the fact that the lands are irrigated and fertile.