DAVANAGERE: The ruling BJP in Karnataka will tomorrow hold the first of its series of four rallies to counter the Opposition's campaign on illegal mining issue.

Apparently worried about the fallout of the illegal mining issue, the BJP is seeking to counter the Congress and JDS' campaign by holding the "Jana Jagruthi Samavesha", a people's awareness convention.

BJP national General Secretary H N Anantkumar and senior leader M Venkaiah Naidu would address tomorrow's rally, party sources said.

The party is staging similar rallies in Gulbarga, Mysore and Bellary even as the Congress is into the eighth day of its 320-km 'Bellary chalo padayatra' against illegal mining and export of iron ore in the state.

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, who has come under attack from Opposition, has said the government's two-year achievements would be highlighted at these rallies.

The BJP Government last month had organised its "achievements conference" in Bangalore.

Through the rally Yeddyurappa would be explaining to people about what he has been harping on -- "non-cooperation" by opposition parties.

Health Minister B Sreeramulu, who is facing allegations of illegal mining, along with ministers Janardhan and Karunakara Reddy, has also hit the streets in their home district Bellary, to counter the Congress.

However, Yeddyurappa himself has disapproved of Sreeramulu's padayatra.

The chief minister told reporters in Mysore today that there was no need for Sreeramulu to undertake the padayatra and he had not discussed it with him before the latter embarked on it.

The Reddy brothers have been accompanying Sreeramulu in his padayatra which entered the fourth day today.

Yeddyurappa asserted that his government would not withdraw its order banning iron ore exports.

"There is no going back on the orders issued banning iron ore exports. Those opposing the order should take the responsibility of looking after the welfare of mine workers", he told reporters at Shimoga.

"When mine owners have made huge money from mining activity with the hard toil of thousands of poor workers and have reaped crores of rupees in profit, why should they not look after the welfare of those who have toiled hard?," he asked.

His statement comes in the wake of Janardhan Reddy, facing allegations of illegal mining, raising the issue of labourers while reportedly welcoming the ban.

"They (mine owners) cannot skip from this responsibility," Yeddyurappa said.

Welcoming the move to establish a mining authority to check illegal mining and export of minerals, he said Parliament should introduce a legislation banning export of all precious minerals from the country.

The Congress would be held responsible for any violence or disturbance during its padayatra for which the government has provided adequate security, Yeddyurappa said.

He said BJP's Core Committee would meet at Davangere tomorrow but did not specify the agenda for it.