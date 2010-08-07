BANGALORE: The High Court is getting ready to welcome new Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar who will take oath on Sunday at Raj Bhavan.

The High Court premises along with the Chief Justice's court hall and chamber are being spruced up.

The Friday pooja in the High Court has resumed. It was stopped by Chief Justice P D Dinakaran.

The new CJ has already issued notification on roster and kept cases pertaining to environment, civil contempt and public interest litigations for himself.