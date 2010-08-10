MYSORE: Traffic along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border came to a halt on Monday with state transport corporations of both the states withdrawing their services in wake of the interstate border bandh called by various organisations, that were protesting against the drinking water project being executed at Hoggenakkal.

Hundreds of trucks were left stranded along the KarnatakaTamil Nadu and KarnatakaKerala borders as proKannada organisations led by former MLA Vatal Nagraj staged protests in Punajanur and Haradanahalli villages beside the ChamrajanagarSathyamangalam border briefly.

With KSRTC and private operators calling off all bus services to Tamil Nadu, highways wore a deserted look as most hotels along the way too downed their shutters.

Police have stepped up security both in the highway and at Chamrajanagar town, leaving no scope for protestors to indulge in unlawful activities.

Meanwhile, police arrested Nagaraj and his suppoters, who were protesting with sheep at Buvaneshwari circle.

He criticised the Kannada Sahithya Parishat, Kannada Development Authority and elected representatives from the state for not raising the issue in the Parliament.

Protest at DC office

The former MLA announced that the proKannada activists will perform 'Urulu seva' and take out a seminude procession in front of Deputy Commissioner's office on Aug 23, before laying siege to the Hogenakkal waterfalls.