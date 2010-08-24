GULBARGA: Two boys who had been taking shelter on a tree due to floods in the Bennetora River at Apchand village of Aland taluk since Sunday night were rescued by the police and fire fighting force on Monday afternoon, official sources said.

Sources said that Shivkumar (10) s/o Chandrakant, and Parameshwar s/o Shivraya, went to graze cattle at Apchand village of Aland taluk, which is on the banks of Bennetora River, and saw the river flooding. Both the boys climbed a tree to rescue themselves from the floods and ended up spending the whole night on the tree.

On Monday morning, when they saw a woman on the other side of the river, they started shouting. Hearing the boys, the woman informed the villagers, who in turn informed the matter to police.

The police and the fire fighting force personnel went to the spot with a boat and rescued the boys. Their health is fine and they were safely taken to the village.