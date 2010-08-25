Heads roll over substandard food at hostel

MYSORE: Youth Services and Sports Minister Gulihatti D Shekar on Tuesday ordered suspension of the department's assistant director Suresh over poor quality food provided at the DYSS hostel in the city.

Shekar said he would issue a showcause notice to joint director Patil and recommend his suspension too. The order to suspend the assistant director came during the minister's suprise visit to the hostel, a day after he had suspended the hostel warden, who on Tuesday pleaded that she was following the instruction of the officials concerned.

The minister arrived at Chamundi Vihar Stadium on Monday night and headed straight to kitchen to examine the food being served to the sportspersons. The visit followed a series of complaints about the quality of food being provided to the sportspersons.

Shekar tasted the food being served to the sportpersons said it was of low quality despite the government sanctioning `125 per sportsperson as food allowance. He also checked the fruits stocked at the hostel and was shocked at the presence of the germs in them.

Following this, he suspended the hostel warden Rukmini. On Tuesday, the minister after inaugurating the All India Women's Hockey tournament, again paid a visit to the hostel and spoke to the sportspersons. Warden Rukmini, who was present at the hostel, informed the minister that she had been working according to the orders from the higher officials. She also threatened to commit suicide if her suspension was not revoked.

The minister took immediate action against the Department of Youth Service and Sports (DYSS) Assistant Director Suresh by ordering for his suspension.

The sportspersons had also produced certificate to prove that the hemoglobin content had reduced in their blood due to low nutrition food being served at the hostel.