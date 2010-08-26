KARNATAKA: You just can't keep Bellary out of any power discourse in Karnataka. Its rich mine lords wield enormous political power, and now, the Bellary Thermal Power Station (BTPS), which generates 10 per cent of Karnataka's power, is critical for the state's energy needs.

When BTPS UnitIII gets going in 2013, with capacity of 1700 MW, the plant will rival the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) in terms of power generation.

But all is not well with the plant. BTPS was shut for a week recently because of explosion in one of its boilers - another area where, experts say, it is emulating the notoriously fragile RTPS.

"There was an explosion in the boiler due to which the plant had to be shut down for a week," BTPS Executive Director, G Ratnamma told Express. The explosion occurred due to accumulation of ash, Ratnamma added.

She said the BTPS has maintained a plant load factor 70 to 80 percent, which is above average. Plant load factor is the average capacity utilisation by the power plant.

The explosion, say experts, can be attributed to two things: poor quality of coal used and shoddy maintenance of the boiler.

"The accumulation of ash is because of the use of poor quality of coal. The residue sticks to the water wall, and is difficult to remove," said an expert who does wish to be identified.

"The BTPS is not performing because the machinery lacks quality checks, there would be breakdowns as they push the machinery to reach optimum generation," former technical member, Karnataka Electricity Board, Govindappa said.

BTPS has so far generated around 5341.96 Million Units (MU), maintaining an average of 12 MU per day, since March 2008.

Located near Kudatini village, 22 km from Bellary, the project site is spread over 704 hectares. It is strategically located, adjacent to the NH63 and also the Bellary/Hospet broad gauge line.

The BTPS does not face problems like coal shortage. BTPS needs 7,200 metric tonnes of coal a day, and it comes from a captive mine in Nagpur, said Rathanamma. The water is sourced from the Marlihalla, a local stream, and oil is stocked in advance.

According to Narendra Kumar, Chief Manager (Operation and Maintenance) parameters like pressure and temperature dictate production levels.

The plant generates, on an average, 300 to 400 MW a day. Kumar says wet coal during rainy and winter seasons adds to the problem.