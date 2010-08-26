KARWAR: KPCL has finally agreed to regularise the land provided to 50 families affected by the Kadra hydel project, Shyamnath Naik of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha said in a release on Wednesday. He said the promise was made by the KPCL Managing Director to a delegation recently.

Each of the families was given a rehabilitation grant of Rs 35,000 and a compensation of Rs 50,000 before they were evicted about 23 years ago. These families had been demanding settlement at Kadra only. The district administration identified forest land at Kadra. However, the Union Ministry for Forests and Environment has not responded so far.

Meanwhile, KPCL made arrangements to resettle these families at a colony belonging to it near Kadra. However, it was devoid of basic facilities Naik said a panel had been formed to implement decisions taken in the meeting.