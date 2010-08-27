Home States Karnataka

Dr Ajay Singh wealthier than opponents

Published: 27th August 2010

GULBARGA: Congress candidate Dr Ajay Singh, son of former chief minister Dharam Singh, is six times richer than his opponents in the BJP and the JD(S), according to the affidavits filed by them before the Returning Officer. Dr Ajay Singh has property worth Rs 15.70 crore.

He has Rs 36,720 in hand while his wife Shweta has Rs 19,350.

He has Rs 1,15,345 in bonds, debentures and shares worth Rs 1,76,9700, investment in National Savings Certificate and LIC (`10,00,000), a car (Rs 4.27 lakh, 20 acres of irrigated land worth Rs 25 lakh at Lelogi village and nonagriculture land worth Rs 2.12 lakh, buildings worth Rs 77.23 lakh, other assets are worth Rs 9.35 crore and a house / apartment of Rs 3.38 crore.

He has a liability of Rs 9.84 crore.

Dr Ajay Singh's wife has gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 5.50 lakh in other assets.

BJP candidate Shasil Namoshi has assets worth Rs 2 crore. He has Rs 24,300 in hand, a shop worth Rs 65 lakh in Super Market area, Rs 40 lakh worth house at Anand Nagar in Gulbarga and a site worth Rs 35 lakh in Bangalore.

Namoshi has two cars, 901 shares of UTI and 25 shares of Hindustan Lever. He has an insurance worth `5 lakh and has invested `48,000 in post office savings.

Namoshi has a site at Khuba Plot worth `55 lakh and 1/3rd share in 10 acres at Kapnnor village.

Namoshi's wife Purnima has 40 grams gold and 80 grams silver and sites worth Rs 20 lakh at Gazipur and Kapnoor areas of Gulbarga. Namoshi's son has a bike. Namoshi has taken loans from ICICI and SBI, but details were not shown in the affidavit.

JD(S) candidate Aruna Patil has properties worth Rs 2.33 crore. She has property worth Rs 93 lakh in her name, property and commercial building at Super Market area worth Rs 1,30,10,609.

She has Rs 15,000 and Rs 1.16 lakh deposit in Karnataka Bank, Rs 11.27 lakh in Canara Bank.

Aruna has 360 grams of gold ornaments and 25 kg silver. She has sites at Wakkalgera in Gulbarga and in Bangalore.

