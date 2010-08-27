BANGALORE: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the person who, has challenged the appointment of Upa Lokayukta S B Majage, to show the exact provisions of Administrative Tribunal Act,1985, which prohibit the appointment of a former vice chairman of the administrative tribunal as Upa Lokayukta.

While hearing a PIL filed by RLN Murthy, a Bangalore-based advocate, a division bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice Manjula Chellur directed the petitioner's counsel to give details about the provisions. The court has given four weeks time to the petitioner to submit the information.

The petitioner had sought that the appointment order of Upa Lokayukta be struck down as it violated section 11(e) of Administrative Tribunal Act 1985.

The section prohibits the appointment of any member, chairman or vice chairman of the Administrative Tribunal to any government post.

ASI asked to file report on Yediyur temple

The High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file a report to the court regarding renovation work of Siddalingeshwara Swamy temple in Yediyur.

While hearing the public interest litigation filed by Dr Hatti Chandrashekar and others, a division bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar directed ASI to inspect the spot and file a report to the court with respect to age of the temple and whether the existing mantapa could be preserved while renovating the temple. The ASI should file its report within two months, the bench said.

The bench has given permission to the state government to carry out renovation work without touching the mantapa and sanctum sanctorum area.

The state had recently granted `2 crore towards the renovation work of the temple. However, the petitioner contended that the temple was 500 years old and was considered one of the ancient monuments.

The government has decided to renovate the garbhagudi and mantapa of the temple and renovation works would damage the sanctum sanctorum, the petitioner said.

HC wants info on Yadgir

The High Court has directed the state government to make its stand clear on providing infrastructure to the new district of Yadgir.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar asked the government to make its stand clear on shifting and using the existing infrastructure in Shahpur for district headquarters.

The petitioner said there were vacant government buildings belonging to public works department in Shahpur. So it was easy for the state government to shift.