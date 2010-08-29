BANGALORE: "If a retired Supreme Court judge had to go all the way to Bellary to trace rampant illegal mining, what is the entire state police and government doing?'' questioned the High Court division bench while hearing a writ petition filed by Sesa Goa, V S Lad and other mining firms questioning the government's decision to ban export of iron ore.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice J S Kehar and Justice Abdul Nazir, said the government must do its job.

"It is unfair to ban export of iron ore just because illegal mining is going on. The government should conduct an inquiry and prohibit mining and exports of only those who are indulging in illegal mining. If not, thousands of people will lose jobs and the state will lose revenue,'' observed the bench.

"You admit that eight lakh tonnes of ore has been transported and exported illegally. It cannot be hidden. You have to find out how it managed to pass checkposts. You say you did not know about the illegal mining till the Lokayukta told you. What were the officers doing?'' the bench asked.

Advocate General Ashok Haranahalli said that to prevent transportation of illegal ore, checkposts are being computerised and monitored. The government will act after the Lokayukta submits its report, he stated. The court observed: "Lokayukta's suggestions are not being implemented. You should not wait till the report is out." It sought a report on steps being taken to curb illegal mining.