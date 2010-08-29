GULBARGA: A total of 11 people, including Congress candidate Dr Ajay Singh, BJP candidate Shashil Namoshi and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Aruna Patil remain in the fray for the byelections to Gulbarga South Assembly Constituency after the last date of withdrawal of nomination papers on Saturday.

Returning Officer of the elections Amaresh Naik said on Saturday, the last day of withdrawing nominations, that 13 candidates including Jagannath Chauhan of the Samajwadi Party, Advocate Moulvi Jamiroddi of National Development Party and 11 independents have withdrawn their nomination papers.

The other candidates now in the fray for the byelections are Mohammad Khasim of the JD (U), Shankar Jadhav of BPP, and independent candidates SM Subhan Husseni, Basheer Ahmed Alam, Ashok, Venkatesh, Osman Ali and Shivasharanappa.

The elections would be held on September 13 and the counting of votes will be done on September 16.

Congress has started its poll campaign by opening an election campaign office on Saturday.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will launch BJP's poll campaign on Sunday and JD (S) chief HD Kumaraswamy will do so on Sunday or Monday.