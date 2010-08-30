BANGALORE: Janata Dal (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Sunday expressed confidence that the governor would take an appropriate decision on the controversial Bill banning cow slaughter.

"It is the duty of the governor to uphold the Constitution. The governor is a learned, experienced and capable person and I am sure he will take an appropriate decision that would not impinge on any religion. If the government lacks understanding or capacity, it is the governor who should take action," Gowda told presspersons after hosting an Iftar party.

Former Union Minister C M Ibrahim attended the party too. He ended his fast by taking the food Gowda offered. "Ramzan is a festival of unity. There are so many festivals in this period of the year.

They all convey one message that people of all faiths should live together in harmony," Gowda said.