BANGALORE: Implementation of the Right to Information Act isn't as good as the Act itself.

A highlevel committee, formed to monitor the Act's implementation in the state, has met only twice in the last two years.

As per a government order in October 2008, a highlevel committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to monitor the progress of implementation of the Act in the state.

According to data accessed by RTI activists, the committee, which was supposed to meet at least once every quarter, has met only twice since it was formed.

The Act has been further crippled in the state with only two information commissioners left to handle over 10,000 pending cases.

In June, there were 10,275 cases pending with the Karnataka Information Commission. The commission received 1,382 cases in June, heard 1,447 cases and disposed off 837 cases.

It still has 10,820 cases pending.

According to the KRIA Katte, a forum for RTI activists, people are not getting information from officers and first appellate authorities and are forced to approach the Karnataka Information Commission.

"By the time the citizens approach the commission, already 60 days would be over," said Ravindra Nath Guru, convenor of KRIA Katte. He said the KIC was taking 120 days to list the first hearing.

"Even if a hearing is held and the KIC orders for providing the information, it is about 180 days by the time information is obtained by the citizens, thereby defeating the very spirit of the Act," he said.

Under the Act, each state can have up to 10 commissioners, including the state chief information commissioner. The state, at present, has two commissioners.