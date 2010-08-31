Empty stalls of various departments greeted the public at the Krishi Mela in Chamrajnagar on Monday. ENS

CHAMRAJNAGAR: The Krishi Mela organised by the state government to educate farmers and public on research and development and also boost the morale of the farming community with technological advancement turned out to be a damp squib as it was held with empty stalls and without much commitment by the authorities.

As usual, the students of a near by school came to organisers' rescue as there was poor turnout of public and the farmers.

Although the state government had sanctioned funds to organise the mela, it exhibited substandard seeds found with insects and fertiliser that has expired.

The stalls of animal husbandry, women and child welfare and other departments were not opened with educative material. However, the children and the small turnout of public who waited for the mela to start, 90 minutes beyond the schedule, had to leave the venue looking at small quantity and varieties of vegetables.

Agriculture Department joint director Shivamallu commended the good turnout of the students and urged them to educate their parents on the mela.

Meanwhile, MLC K R Mallikarjunappa, unhappy with the preparations, directed the officials to make the mela more informative and attract farmers.