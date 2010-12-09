BANGALORE: With elections to 27 Zilla Panchayats and 176 Taluk Panchayats announced, the state excise department has chalked out a plan to increase vigil and prevent the sale of liquor.

Excise Commissioner Aravind Jannu convened an excise officers' and inspectors' meeting in the city on Wednesday to implement the directive of the State Election Commission.

Sources said the department would set up control rooms in each district to check illegal storage, sale, transportation and distribution of liquor during the campaign for the elections, scheduled to be held on December 26 and 31 and on January 4, 2011.

"The department will be in constant touch with the deputy commissioners. We have instructed field inspectors to increase vigil on all border check posts of neighbouring states," said an official. "Additional vigil will be provided around a radius of four to five kilometres from the borders of Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala."

Special teams from the enforcement wing and road watch guards will be posted at zilla and taluk headquarters. Sources said all liquor shops and distilleries will be closed 48 hours before the polls. "We will also instruct police and the excise departments of neighbouring states to have check posts at the border to prevent liquor from entering Karnataka. The measures will be in force until the electoral process is over," he added.