HASSAN: “I am a Congressman and am happy with the party.

There is no question of me changing sides. I have not been sidelined by anyone,” said Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Assembly, here on Friday.

He told reporters at Potanahalli village in Channarayapatna taluk before inaugurating a renovated Eshwara temple here that the statements aired by JD(S) party president H D Kumaraswamy were politically motivated.

Referring to Kumaraswamy’s comments that Siddaramaiah had been dealt a raw deal in the Congress and that he would never be made its chief ministerial candidate, Siddaramaiah said: “The Congress party is respecting my suggestions.” He commented that the BJP cannot win the zilla and taluk panchayat elections through righteous means and will spend crores in this regard. “The electorate will teach the party a lesson this time. SC/STs and minorities will vote against the BJP, he said.